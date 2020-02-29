Datawallet (DXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $462,825.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX and BitForex. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $462,825.00 and $40,250.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Exmo, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

