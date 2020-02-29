Datum (DAT) One Day Volume Hits $46,886.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and COSS. Datum has a market cap of $949,785.00 and $46,886.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

