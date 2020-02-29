DATx Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Rfinex, IDEX and Kucoin. DATx has a market capitalization of $466,725.00 and approximately $311,984.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Rfinex, FCoin, Kucoin, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

