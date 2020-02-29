DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Achieves $116,727.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $13.77. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $116,727.00 and approximately $155,703.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00689754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000902 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007672 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

