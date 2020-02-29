DAV Coin (DAV) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 39.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. DAV Coin has a market cap of $155,475.00 and $74,236.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007483 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

