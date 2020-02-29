DECENT (DCT) Trading 59.1% Lower This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $728,601.00 and approximately $1,404.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, ChaoEX and Upbit. In the last week, DECENT has traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LBank, BCEX, Upbit, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

