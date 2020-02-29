Decentraland Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, TOPBTC, Bibox and DDEX. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, AirSwap, DragonEX, BigONE, Bittrex, ZB.COM, IDEX, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Binance, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, TOPBTC, UEX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Liqui, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

