DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $824,944.00 and approximately $5,445.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,038,851 coins and its circulating supply is 26,159,565 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.