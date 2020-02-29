DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Hits $2.95 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and Switcheo Network. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $140,237.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

