DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.38 million and $917.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004172 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000694 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, RightBTC, Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

