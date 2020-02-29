Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5,472.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,520. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

