DEEX (DEEX) Reaches Market Cap of $676,990.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. DEEX has a total market cap of $676,990.00 and approximately $3,325.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

