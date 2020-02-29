DEEX Trading 26.4% Lower This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. DEEX has a total market cap of $638,322.00 and $3,202.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000923 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

