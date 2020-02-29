Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 63,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $469,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 198,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 597,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,598. The company has a market cap of $240.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.25. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

