Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $982,426.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. Delphy has a market capitalization of $982,426.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

