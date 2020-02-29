Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average of $262.35. The company has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

