Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $292,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,929,562 shares of company stock valued at $79,514,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

