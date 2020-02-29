Denarius Hits Market Cap of $844,431.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $844,431.00 and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,271,979 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

