DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DENSO CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DNZOY stock remained flat at $$19.20 during trading hours on Friday. 151,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About DENSO CORP/ADR

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

