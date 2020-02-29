Dent (DENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $600,577.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dent has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $600,577.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, Liquid, OKEx, LATOKEN, BitForex, Cobinhood, WazirX, Lykke Exchange, Binance, Allbit and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.