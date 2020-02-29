Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, Dero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $975,174.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00008811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,483,835 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

