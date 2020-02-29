Desire 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,199.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Desire has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $15,122.00 and approximately $7,199.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.02607633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.03604174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00684486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00781753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085708 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00579284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

