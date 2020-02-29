Deutsche eMark Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $69,143.00 and $4.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

