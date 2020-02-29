DeVault (DVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $141.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. DeVault has a total market cap of $63,041.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000933 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000132 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 213,430,335 coins and its circulating supply is 179,502,090 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

