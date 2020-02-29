DEX (DEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.08 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 29th. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 52.9% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

