Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,300.71 ($43.42).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) price objective (down from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

DGE traded down GBX 54.50 ($0.72) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,765.50 ($36.38). 10,115,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,211.14. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders acquired 534 shares of company stock worth $1,680,500 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

