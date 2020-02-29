Diamond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,226.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003060 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a total market cap of $904,915.00 and $2,226.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002300 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,431,552 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

