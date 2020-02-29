Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,813,991 shares of company stock valued at $44,674,613. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

