Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Digi International has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.35 million, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.