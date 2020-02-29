Digirad (DRAD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Digirad stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Digirad has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.21.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

