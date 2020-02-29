Digital Fantasy Sports Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.