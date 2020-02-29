Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan S. Gyani purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock worth $392,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $185,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.