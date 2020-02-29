DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2,485.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00779920 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001914 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.