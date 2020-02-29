Digitex Futures (DGTX) One Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $1.50 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.