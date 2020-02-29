Digitex Futures One Day Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $28.17 million and $1.47 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

