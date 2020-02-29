Digiwage Trading Down 20.9% This Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $24,445.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00341715 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010733 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

