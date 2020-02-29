Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.09 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $24,648.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $50.90 or 0.00591685 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,680 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

