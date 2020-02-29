DigixDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $741,215.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $82.75 million and $741,215.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $41.37 or 0.00480206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, AirSwap, Gate.io and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Liqui, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitbns, BigONE, Gate.io, Bancor Network, AirSwap, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.