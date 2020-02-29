DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $321,458.00 and $1,831.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

