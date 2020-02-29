Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $188.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019488 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004227 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004635 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

