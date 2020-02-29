Dinastycoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $499,825.00 and $28.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

