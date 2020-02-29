Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 39,850,000 shares. Approximately 23.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

DISCA traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 12,486,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

