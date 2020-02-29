Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.