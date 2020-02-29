Dock Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Gate.io. Dock has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $1.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,109,027 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

