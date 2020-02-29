DogeCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,740.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market cap of $23,740.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00349404 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010370 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000471 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

