Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Down 11.0% in February

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $764,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

