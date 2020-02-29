DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $243,478.00 and $4,583.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00684486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007554 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000780 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

