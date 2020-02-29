Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

