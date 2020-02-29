Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. 1,877,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,380. Dover has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.