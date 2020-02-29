DOWCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,259.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $181,994.00 and $2,259.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040710 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00429813 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 162.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012489 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001721 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

